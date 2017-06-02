The czar’s 1717 visit paved the way for diplomatic, economic and cultural exchanges between France and Russian Federation.

The “people who lost the vote hate to acknowledge that they indeed lost because the person who won was closer to the people and had a better understanding of what people wanted”, the Russian leader said in a reference to President Donald Trump. “Sometimes they succeeded, sometimes not”. The meeting was aimed at defining the two leaders’ personal relationship after tension and mistrust during the French presidential election campaign and suggestions Russian Federation had sought to meddle in the French democratic process.

Previously, it was claimed that Russian hacking group called APT28 was responsible for the cyberattack on Macron’s presidential campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected allegations that Moscow meddled in France’s presidential election. “When I say things once, I don’t usually repeat myself”, Macron added.

While Macron is certainly not a flawless progressive politician, we should be relieved that it was him in that chair and not Le Pen, who would only further embolden Trump and the far-right around the globe.

Putin described Le Pen as a politician who wants to develop friendly ties with Russian Federation and said it would have been odd to rebuff her overtures.

As such, Macron’s first meeting with Putin was firm, but diplomatic. “They are influence operations”, Macron said, as Putin shifted uneasily from side to side. Putin underlined the importance of securing the Syrian state, adding that it’s essential for combatting terrorism.

The newly elected French leader said he wanted to work more closely with Russian Federation to try resolve the six-year war in Syria, one of the sticking points in relations between the West and Moscow, which backs Bashar al-Assad’s regime. We are convinced that he did not use them, ‘ Putin said.

Meeting Putin for the first time, Macron told a news conference that France and Russian Federation must cooperate to “eradicate terrorist groups” in Syria and did not directly criticise Moscow’s role there.

But he also reiterated Russia’s view that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces weren’t responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

“Any use of chemical weapons would result in reprisals and an immediate riposte, at least where France is concerned”, Macron said, standing next to Putin in the Versailles palace outside of Paris.

Kadyrov said Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were welcome to visit Chechnya “in a search for the truth”.

Stanovaya said that the issue is very personal for Macron.

Mr Hollande also reportedly refused to take part in the opening of the newly built Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Paris, which Mr Putin is due to belatedly visit after meeting Mr Macron on Monday. In contrast, Macron wants to expand the importance of France’s role in resolving worldwide conflicts.

The incident began when the head of RT France, Xenia Fedorova, asked France’s new president during the press conference why RT reporters had been banned from his campaign headquarters during his recent electoral battle against National Front leader Marine Le Pen.