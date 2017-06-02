China factory activity held steady in May, index shows

The pace at which employment rose was also the fastest in two years.

The private Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.6, below the 50-point mark which separates growth and contraction on a monthly basis.

Driven by infrastructure and real estate, the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.5 this month, up from 54 in April, remaining above 54 for eight consecutive months. Weaker new business growth and softer job creation helped to offset a marginally stronger upturn in production volumes, according to the report.

A new-orders sub-index nudged up to 57.8 from 57.7, its highest since March 2011. “Panellists reported weak demand both domestically and overseas, citing disappointing sales in nearby Asian economies”, said Paul Smith, senior economist of IHS Markit, which compiled the survey. In contrast, factory gate charges increased at a slightly quicker pace than in April. The index has been above 50 for every month since November 2013.

“Looking ahead, while housebuilding should remain supported by low mortgage rates and the Help to Buy equity loan scheme, we continue to fear that commercial construction work will tail off again as the point of the UK’s European Union exit in 2019 draws nearer”.

The PMI data represent the latest in a series of economic indicators showing modest improvement in the economy.

Manufacturing only accounts for a small part of the economy, so its performance may not be enough to lift overall growth, which slumped to 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

Construction only accounts for about 6 percent of Britain’s economy.

Sterling’s slump since the Brexit vote, which has made United Kingdom goods cheaper for overseas buyers, helped new export orders climb for the 13th month in a row, according to the report. Spending in the first four months of 2017 was up 5.8% from the previous year. “After all, we have always been warning that the rebound in growth during the second half of past year would prove short-lived”.

Adding to the pressure were falling input and output prices, which fell for the first time since June and February 2016 respectively, reflecting a decline in raw material prices and casting doubts over sustained profitability down the road.