The price of oil has fallen sharply as investors bet that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement will increase the country’s oil and gas production.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, he claimed. “We can not protect America’s interests without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection”, Faulconer said.

The US withdrawal from the Paris climate pact could “in a worst case scenario” add a 0.3 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures over the 21st century, the United Nations said on Friday.

The U.S., Syria, and Nicaragua are now the only countries not signed on to the accord.

Tesla’s Musk said withdrawal from the accord was “not good for America or the world”, and announced he’s quitting Trump’s council, as did Disney’s Iger.

In a strongly worded statement, Merkel said US President Donald Trump’s announcement to turn his back on the Paris pact was “highly regrettable, to put it very mildly”.

Neither Ivanka Trump nor Kushner were present at the ceremony held at the White House to announce the president’s decision on the deal. “I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”.

Trump’s decision would not stop those who feel committed to protecting the planet, she said: “On the contrary, in Germany, in Europe and in the world, we will join forces to take on and successfully tackle big challenges facing humanity”. It wasn’t only heavy on fossil fuels but it went through a depression where our unemployment was greater than the Great Depression.’ It was only when we started to look to the future we started to have an economy going up.

Speaking at an economic forum in St.Petersburg, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said that the OPEC and Russian cuts fall short of “systemic measures that would lead to long term stabilization”. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that USA companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.