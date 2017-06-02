China’s standing boosted by Trump’s exit from Paris climate pact

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s worldwide climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007. “And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale”, Obama said in his statement in which he did not directly name the USA president.

“We will focus our energies in Germany, the European Union and across the world with more resolve than ever before (…) to overcome these challenges of climate change“.

Among other things, there’s a good chance “the rest of the world will be galvanized” to salvage the Paris Agreement after Trump’s talk of the United States withdrawing from it and will invest more money in clean energy, said California Governor Jerry Brown.

Arnie also says that leaders from around the country will “rise-up” in rebellion over Trumps climate attitude. “And they won’t be”.

Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen, and at one point suggested a renegotiation could take place. “It is an actual mistake, both for the USA and for our planet”, Macron said.

With the US increasingly becoming a pariah on climate issues, China is stepping forward to take the lead alongside the EU.

“The agreement can not be renegotiated”, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey of MA, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and Environment and Public Works Committee, said with his decision, “Trump is breaking a promise to the world to combat climate change in order to keep an empty campaign promise to the coal industry”.

Trump’s domestic critics included Obama, who said the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future”.

Mr. Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May 2017, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, had signed and 147 had ratified.

The mayor of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged that the city will continue its commitment to the Paris Agreement even if Trump abandons the historic accords.

But Trump would have to convince almost 200 other partners with whom the United States had fought and bartered for over two decades to get the 2015 Paris deal.

One co-signer of the letter, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, was especially vocal in pushing back against the president’s decision on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.

In a TV broadcast made both in French and English, Macron said he believed that Trump had made a historic mistake, and invited frustrated U.S. climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France.

A dozen large companies including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont, Google, Intel and Microsoft had urged Trump to remain in the deal.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move. I do not think that this will have a serious impact in the long term on the effectiveness of worldwide efforts to prevent global climate change.

“And if we can, that’s great”, he said from Rose Garden at the White House.

The Trump administration will begin the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement, which will take at least until November 2019.

Turkey was among the states to sign the agreement in NY following the COP21 conference in the French capital in December that saw states pledge to decrease their greenhouse gas emission levels.