China says it will stick to commitment to fight climate change

Tesla boss Elon Musk slammed President Trump’s withdrawal, making good on his promise to quit as an advisor to the administration. And he’s not alone.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more – and they won’t be”, he said. Now that he’s made a decision to do it, many are voicing their displeasure.

“Because this is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do, and those that will be betting on the implementation of the Paris Agreement, on the green economy, will be the ones that have a leading role in the economy of the 21st century”, he said.

“The principal solution to climate-change challenges lies with a transformation to an all-of-the-above low-carbon energy future”. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. He will leave the business advisory group. “(I) am departing presidential councils.

“It’s the first major worldwide accord to address climate change that includes emissions reduction pledges from both developed and developing economies”, he said.

She said that it would not only affect the United States internally, but dependent and inter-dependent states, in areas like the rise in sea levels and the migratory patterns of birds. Indeed, 190 nations are showing strong determination to work with them to protect this and future generations.

“As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of the American citizens”.

A senior administration official defended Trump’s use of the findings. Gary Cohn left Goldman to become a White House economic adviser, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin worked at the company for 17 years.

In addition to the joint statement with Merkel and Gentiloni, Macron held a press conference in which he appealed to Americans directly in English – something unusual for a French president.

In his speech, Trump also said he was willing to renegotiate the terms of the Paris agreement, as a condition for the U.S.to continue its participation in it.

“And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale”, Mr Obama said in his statement in which he did not directly name the U.S. president.

Marc Benioff, the chief executive at Salesforc, also voiced his disappointment. “Withdrawal from the climate agreement is a betrayal of scientific fact, economic opportunity, and moral leadership”, he said.

With over 60 USA mayors and a dozen governors supporting the Paris agreement, many cities and states are threatening to maintain the US’s commitment to the accord even as Trump is pulling the nation out of it.

Microsoft president Brad Smith echoed those sentiments. Thursday, he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also weighed in.

His desire to start again, and make the world start again, is going to be a lot harder now he’s walked away from the party.

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his own chagrin.