China vows to adhere to Paris climate deal

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s global broadcaster, Merkel has in recent days suggested that German-US ties were on less stable ground, having vented her frustration at Trump following last week’s G7 talks in Sicily, which she described as “very unsatisfying”.

Mrs Merkel said she wanted European Union talks with China on an investment deal to make quick progress and that this would be a precondition to any free trade deal negotiations.

In Brussels, EU and Chinese officials will seek to work on a stalled investment deal and China will look to make progress on being recognized as a market economy – a status that makes it more hard to impose anti-dumping measures to its exports.

“China has become a more important and strategic partner”, Mrs Merkel said at a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, pointing to political, economic, social and cultural ties.

“These are impressive figures and we both said we want to extend this”, said Ms Merkel, adding the signing of business agreements pointed to future cooperation in cars, aviation technology, recycling and artificial intelligence.

China accepts its global responsibility and is ready to steer the world toward green growth, Li said in Berlin through an interpreter.

The Chinese premier is on an official visit to Germany for an annual meeting between the two heads of government, a mechanism launched in 2004.

When it comes to the climate change issue, Li said China will continue to work steadfastly to implement the commitment of the Paris climate deal and join hands with all parties to tackle climate change. Her statements came when U.S. President Donald Trump has chose to walk away from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Yesterday, world leaders affirmed their commitment to combating climate change.

Scientists say the planet is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner if the United States retreats from its pledge, because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, ratified the agreement in 2016.

Merkel, in her speech, appreciated China’s efforts in easing market access and protecting intellectual property rights.

In Brussels, he plans to jointly chair the nineteenth meeting of Chinese and EU leaders with the Presidents of the European Council Donald Tusk and the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.