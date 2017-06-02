China vows to uphold climate pact after USA pullout

She said that it would not only affect the United States internally, but dependent and inter-dependent states, in areas like the rise in sea levels and the migratory patterns of birds. We’re supposed to get rid of ours. There, shareholders ignored the company’s recommendation and voted to require it to report on how climate change will affect its business, a first step in acknowledging the seriousness of climate change.

The Trump administration said he had made phone calls to the leaders of France, the UK, Canada and Germany to explain his decision.

No matter what the US government does, or does not do, corporations and investors will continue to make their own decisions about how to adapt to climate change, and many have pledged to continue to reduce emissions.

Still, EnerNOC chief executive Tim Healy said pulling out of the Paris agreement won’t stop the momentum toward renewable energy and improvements in energy efficiency.

He has said California’s economy is proof that combating climate change is not the economic dead weight Mr Trump suggests. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States”. “They see it as a profound threat”, Todd Stern, the former US special envoy for climate change, wrote for The Atlantic.

China and the USA, the second biggest polluter, are together responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned that it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

India was late to ratify the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. “I feel real anger that the world’s second largest greenhouse gas emitter after China would ditch its responsibilities and throw away this historic pact”.

“For the exclusive benefits of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and tax payers to observe the cost in terms of job loss, low wages, shattered factories and vastly diminished economic production”.

India accepted the agreement on October 2, 2016, one month behind the USA and China.

Juncker told the business conference on Friday that China and the European Union recognised the need for global solutions and this was nowhere more important than full implementation of the Paris agreement.

In March, European leaders pursued a new tactic – with Canadian and US business support – by making an economic argument, warning that if the USA withdrew, it would miss out on commercial opportunities in clean growth and lose out in energy innovation and clean-energy job creation.

One degree may not sound like much, but Stefan Rahmstorf, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute in Germany, says, “Every tenth of a degree increases the number of unprecedented extreme weather events considerably”.

“Schwarzenegger batted for “clean energy”, saying “It” s not scary”.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the commitments made in the Paris climate pact, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move.

“There’s a whole process whereby one has to extricate oneself from an worldwide treaty”.

Other European policymakers want to explore ways of enticing American energy innovators and climate researchers to relocate to Europe, using tax advantages and government subsidies to attract them.

China’s reputation was already riding high after President Xi Jinping unveiled a giant infrastructure plan and pushed for more free trade in the face of growing U.S. protectionism.