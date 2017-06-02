China vows to uphold Paris climate pact after US pullout

“It turns out if climate change destroys human life on earth, it could be bad for business”.

“India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid”, he said.

The Paris Agreement is aimed at reducing risk to economies and lives everywhere, while building the foundation for a more prosperous, secure and sustainable world, it said.

The billionaire said: “In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America. the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“.

“America is no longer the leader of the free world, America is the shamed, the most shamed country in the free world”.

The president kept a major campaign promise by choosing to leave the Paris Accord, joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not a part of it.

Theresa May disparaged Trump as she expressed her “disappointment” at his decision to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

Referring to Trump’s idea of redrawing the 2015 accord, he said, in the French version, “we will not in any way renegotiate an agreement that is less ambitious” than the present one.

The number of coal workers in the US fell 12 percent in 2015 from the year before, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

“I call on you to remain confident”, Macron said in a televised speech on Thursday, shortyly after Trump’s announcement from the White House’s Rose Garden.

Noting that Trump said he had had “extensive discussions” with people on both sides of the climate debate, it said: “One can only assume that Trump has very good reasons to leave the Paris agreement, and that he knows the implications of USA retreat from the landmark deal”. “Believe me, what this president is going to fail to do, we will do”.

Paris climate agreement is an agreement within the within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which deals with the reduction of greenhouse gases that are responsible for pollution in the environment.

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth”, she said.