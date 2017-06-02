China will continue with climate pact even if U.S. pulls out

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, unnamed US officials said.

While not mentioning the U.S.by name, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying tells reporters climate change is a “global challenge” that no country can ignore. Trump is to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who believes the US should stay in so it can keep its place at the worldwide bargaining table.

A White House official said earlier in the day that Trump was planning to pull out of the Paris deal, although a final decision hadn’t been made.

What was agreed in Paris?

The decision would be a significant foreign policy break with almost every other nation on earth and a major reversal of the Obama administration’s efforts on climate change. At least 147 parties have ratified the agreement.

He promised to “cancel” the Paris deal during his election campaign previous year, saying it was “bad for USA business” because it allowed “foreign bureaucrats control over how much energy we use”.

However, under the accord, countries set emission limits themselves – not an outside panel.

If Trump does decide to pull out, he has a number of options.

Should the president start to withdraw from the global pact, it could amplify a rift with US allies.

It could be that President Trump will be out of office before the USA would be out of the deal. The Paris deal was never approved by the Senate, so no congressional approval is needed to exit the agreement.

The details on how Trump will withdraw the United States from the accord are not yet clear but Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is working with a small team to determine whether to initiate a formal withdrawal, which could take three years, or to exit from the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, Axios first reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the decision.

There were also calls for the United Kingdom, which confirmed its commitment to climate action with the other G7 leading nations apart from the USA in recent days, not to do trade deals with America if it pulled out. The U.S., he said, is “well positioned to compete” with the agreement in place and staying in means “a seat at the negotiating table to ensure a level playing field”.

“This would be a colossal mistake”, said Nick Burns, who served as under secretary of state during George W. Bush’s administration.

One source told Colman the president had told his environment chief Scott Pruitt begin preparing a plan that involved the U.S. staying within the overarching United Nations climate treaty, but pulling out of the Paris deal.

Does it matter if the USA pulls out?

The U.S.is presently the second-largest emitter of carbon in the world.

The accord commits the U.S. to cutting carbon dioxide and other fossil-fuel-related emissions by about 27 per cent by 2025, using 2005 emission levels as a baseline. If the U.S. does walk away, other world leaders must immediately respond to prevent a domino effect.