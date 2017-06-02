Chinese activists probing Ivanka Trump suppliers missing

The three men, affiliated with China Labor Watch, a non-profit advocacy organization based in NY, had gone undercover to work at factories in southern China operated by the Huajian Group, which produces thousands of pairs of Trump-branded shoes.

But Li said it’s the first time in 17 years of investigating labor rights violations in China that any of China Labor Watch’s investigators had been detained by police. A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry said she was not aware of the arrests. “I told you I could not check until tomorrow”, she said. Huajian reportedly makes as many as 20,000 pairs of shoes every year under the Ivanka Trump brand.

The group were probing Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co.’s in China’s Jiangxi province, which is owned by parent company Huajian Group. Two other activists are also missing, and are also presumed to have also been detained by Chinese authorities for nosing around in Ivanka’s supply chain. The group said it had written a letter to the Ivanka Trump detailing the allegations in late April, but had yet to receive a reply.

My first investigator, Li Zhao, started working at Huajian Factory in Dongguan on April 13.

And, Ivanka Trump HQ faced online backlash after the brand tweeted a recipe for champagne popsicles on Memorial Day – something that many found insensitive.

Hua’s wife, Deng, said she believed her husband’s job was “helpful and meaningful to society”.

The Chinese Labor Watch has investigated hundreds of factories in China and has tried to ensure a fair working environment for those overseas.

The families of Li and Su couldn’t be reached for comment. Mr Hua was supposed to deliver evidence of violations including images and videos to Mr Li in Hong Kong last week but was barred from leaving the country without being given a reason, Mr Li said.

Meanwhile, as The Guardian notes, Donald Trump “repeatedly bashed China for taking American jobs on the campaign trial but has since cosied up to President Xi Jinping”.

“We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to her related brand company to advocate and press for the release of our activists”, Li Qiang, executive director of China Labor Watch, the men’s employer, said Wednesday.

The Democratic National Committee issued a statement to The AP calling for the Trump administration to “confront China on its human rights abuses”, in response. She said she was notified of his arrest, but not where he was being held, in a phone call from a Jiangxi public security bureau.

The supplier also makes products for other brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Coach and Nine West, it said.

CLW was planning to publish a report next month alleging low pay, excessive overtime and the possible misuse of student interns, Mr Li said. “I can’t accept it’s justice”, she said by phone from her home in the central province of Hubei.

Hua’s wife, Deng, meanwhile, has yet to tell the couple’s children, ages 3 and 7, about their father’s plight. He said the group would soon release a report.