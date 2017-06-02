Choppy: For Stephen Curry, The Time Is Now

The two will meet on that same court where things came to a close a year ago, for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC. This year’s NBA Finals will break the tie after the 2015 and 2016 titles went to Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cleveland, respectively.

You can catch Game 1 on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

He was a solid 10-for-18 in he first half, finishing up 14-for-26 for 38 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

One of the things we in the media always like to talk about when its time for the Super Bowl, World Series or NBA Finals, is “Who has the most to prove, the most to gain, and the most pressure on them?” The Cavaliers have essentially the same lineup as past year, but strengthened their bench by adding point guard Deron Williams and sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

The 28-year-old, who averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season, spent his first nine years of his National Basketball Association career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jordan played until he was 40, albeit with four-plus seasons off for various retirements and another mostly missed to a broken foot.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity.

Still, he said everything revolved around James, one of the NBA’s all-time greats. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers have won once in the previous two meetings, with James leading the first rally from a 3-1 deficit in finals history last season. The playoffs annually are a buildup to the NBA Finals.

“That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said.

After being asked about the graffiti, James stated, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, you know being black in America is tough”.

“When Kevin Durant has the ball you don’t want to leave him for [other] shooters”. McCloskey played at the University of Pennsylvania, served in World War II with the U.S. Marines, and played one game in the National Basketball Association for the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1952-53 season.

“I wasn’t surprised at anything”, James said. The Warriors’ best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn’t get caught up in whether his shot is falling.

“It’s a game but we ain’t playing, though”.