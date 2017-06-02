Chris Paul to the Spurs? He’s reportedly giving it some thought

Saddled with little salary-cap flexibility, San Antonio would have to break up its roster to free up money to make Paul a competitive offer.

And unidentified league sources told ESPN that Paul is “seriously considering” the Spurs in free agency with hopes of pursuing a championship.

Chris Paul intends to give the Spurs “serious consideration” in free agency this summer, according to Marc Stein of ESPN. But don’t count out All-Star point guard Chris Paul signing with the Spurs as a free agent this summer. However, if San Antonio is able to clear out the space and Paul is interested then he could very well choose to leave. As noted by Business Insider’s Scott Davis, the Spurs already have $95 million in payroll commitments for next year when you include the $16 million player option Pau Gasol is expected to take, and they don’t know yet whether Manu Ginobili is retiring or not.

If the Spurs do somehow make the necessary roster moves to land Paul, they along with other suitors, can only offer the veteran floor leader a four-year max deal at an estimated $152 million, according to the report and NBA’s new labor agreement.

The 32-year-old also has found lucrative marketing success in his six seasons with the Clippers – starring, most notably, in a series of State Farm commercials – but frustration has been mounting for Paul and throughout the organization thanks to a string of playoff and injury disappointments.

The 6-foot dynamo has now spent six seasons with the franchise and has still been unable to get past the second round, a caveat that has marred his legacy even before become a Clipper. What athletes want is to win championships. So San Antonio would have to sacrifice “significant depth”, as Stein puts it, and consider trading the likes of Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and/or Danny Green.