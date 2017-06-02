Chris Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy

The 28-year-old bowled just two overs before leaving the field as England cantered to an eight-wicket victory after chasing down a victory target of 306 with 16 balls to spare.

Kayes was sent packing in the 20th over with a brilliant catch by Mark Wood.

“Alex Hales isn’t going to score slowly”. Though, any one of them will play strongly against England’s bowling and will reach half-century.

An increasingly frustrated Stokes exchanged words with Tamim and the all-rounder mockingly patted him on the shoulder at the end of the 32nd over.

The stylish Tamim hit 12 boundaries and three sixes in his innings while Rahim struck eight boundaries in his 72-ball knock. We still had Shakib, Mahmudullah and Sabbir but we couldn’t really go through those last six overs.

That was Bangladesh’s highest stand in a one-day global outside of Asia, surpassing the 141 put on by Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah when the Tigers knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup with a dramatic 15-run win in Adelaide.

Eoin Morgan’s fine form continued with an unbeaten 75, but the captain has further concerns after Chris Woakes suffered a side strain that could end his competition early. You can get out in that sort of fashion when you’re short on runs. Sabbir Rahman hit a brisk 24 before he fell in similar fashion, caught by Jason Roy off Plunkett, who finished with 4/59, as Bangladesh ended on 305/6. It’s not just a case of strapping them up and saying “on you go”. Opener Alex Hales missed the century by five runs but his 159-run second wicket stand set the tone for the match. A mixture of rotating the strike combined with picking off boundaries at optimum times ensured the partnership passed a century in 101 balls.

As it turned out, Joe Root made sure Bangladesh’s rather impressive 305 was chased down with a minimum of fuss.

“It was very satisfying to get the hundred and the team over the line”, said Root. “Ankle’s all right – more of a calf issue – hopefully just bad cramp”.

Other possible replacements include uncapped Surrey and England Lions seamer Tom Curran or even a recall for Test regular Stuart Broad – who has 121 ODI caps but only two since the last World Cup in 2015. Yet the umpire referred the decision and Morgan survived as closer inspection showed Tamim taking the ball on the bounce.

Root deftly worked the ball off his pads and behind square on the off side and, despite being in obvious discomfort after suffering the injury on 61, completed a 10th ODI hundred. A lacklustre Bangladesh attack had no answer with Root only showing any signs of danger when he top-edged a sweep-slog in the final moments.

Morgan played a huge role and put on a 143 run partnership along with Joe Root to help England win the first match easily, with 16 balls to spare. He signalled his readiness for a recall by claiming three wickets for England Lions against South Africa A on Thursday.