Clark won’t quit as BC premier, will recall house

The two parties signed a detailed agreement on how they would work together earlier this week in Victoria. Nevertheless, it is very detailed and ambitious.

“We’ll wait until the legislature is called back”.

“I was overjoyed when I was elected four years ago”.

More on the environment, they will also increase the carbon tax by $5 per tonne per year, starting in April 2018. “It’s the build up of everything they’re proposing to do”.

Immediately refer Site C dam to the B.C. Utilities Commission for review, but not pause or halt construction during that review.

Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley are pals who used to work together, and Horgan has tried to downplay any personal animosity between them over the Alberta-to-Burnaby pipeline, which Notley fiercely supports.

A new government minister will be appointed to implement a mental health and addiction strategy, as well as a youth mental health strategy.

The NDP-Green agreement proposed a slate of policies created to make life more affordable for British Columbians and to tackle poverty. Details are to be sorted out later.

“Trans Mountain has followed every process and met every test put before us”, Ian Anderson said.

But selective tolls on users of the Port Mann and Golden Ears crossings of the Fraser River, were a political hot button that Horgan pushed hard, with a pledge to eliminate them.

No mention in the agreement of liquefied natural gas industry to address the concerns of the Greens about LNG.

Restoration of free adult basic education and ESL. However, once 1,152 absentee ballots in the riding were counted in late May, Tegart’s lead was cut to 592; slightly less than her margin of victory in the 2013 campaign, when the then-rookie provincial politician upset four-time MLA Lali by 614 votes.

The future of the pipeline, which would almost triple the capacity of an existing line running from Edmonton to Burnaby, is in question given a co-operation agreement between the B.C. New Democrats and Greens, which could lead to an NDP minority government. The three Green Party MLAs already signed the deal, according to Green leader Andrew Weaver.

“Wow, what a race, what a contest, what an election campaign, and how excited are we today?” “We pressured on the question that would be asked and we got a response that, frankly, I think is the right response that we’re looking for”.

Greg MacEachern, a former Liberal strategist who is now a vice-president at Environics, said whatever happens in the BC legislature there will be areas of common ground and room for negotiation.

An NDP minority government in British Columbia would be hard pressed to make good on all the plans it has laid out in an agreement with the Green party, experts say. “And I intend to do that in very short order, certainly before the end maybe closer to the beginning of the month of June”, said Clark.

The Liberals have ruled the province for 16 years.

“There are 2,000 people working up there”.

Christy Clark says she is ready to accept the fate of a confidence vote in the legislature.

As the incumbent government with the most seats, parliamentary tradition suggests that Lt. Governor Judith Guichon would offer Premier Christy Clark the first opportunity to recall the legislature and attempt to govern with a minority.