Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors face-off

Durant has the Warriors looking more than just a ‘juggernaut, ‘ as LeBron James called them.

The 2017 NBA Finals will continue Sunday with Game 2 also at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Last year, despite Steph Curry’s insane 3-point shooting and the Warriors having the best record in National Basketball Association history, the team managed to blow a 3-1 lead and lose the National Basketball Association championship.

The 72-win Warriors added superstar Kevin Durant to their already talented core.

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, one of the minor storylines about Stephen Curry concerning the persistent swelling around his right elbow that led to him a wear a shooting sleeve.

Cavaliers star LeBron James, who sparked the fightback last year to bring his beloved Cleveland its first major sports crown in 52 years, knows the Warriors have extra motivation.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. If Durant were to lose in the Finals, even after joining the best team in the National Basketball Association, his legacy may never recover.

“I imagine I’m going to coach until Steve tells me he’s ready”, Brown said.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964. They scored 21 points off 20 Cavaliers turnovers while making only four giveaways, tying the fewest by any team in any NBA Finals game. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence. “If I don’t play up to my standards, that’s when I get upset. My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”.

Durant’s move to Golden State, who won the 2015 title and had a record-setting 73-win campaign the next season before losing the decisive game of the Finals, created a super team that also features two-time reigning league MVP Stephen Curry. For Green, it’s really simple: Do not get suspended for any game. “But at the end of the day winning a championship is winning a championship”. Remember, again, how the 2016 Finals played out and how two Warriors blowouts still ended in a Cleveland win. In my personal opinion, Golden State is going to win this series in five games. The Cavs’ will have essentially the same team that they had past year.

“We’ve gotten better, a little more versatile offensively, more versatile defensively” says Lue.

Different series, same results for the Golden State Warriors.

“We’re playing a great team, we’re playing the champs”. “That’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him.

“I’m only as good as my teammates, “Durant said”.

“I don’t feel like we’re underdogs. Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”.

Even with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson scoring a combined 15 points on 6 for 28 shooting, the Warriors were never threatened in the second half while beating the team that came into Oakland last June and won Games 5 and 7. Smith has had a quiet postseason, playing more than 30 minutes and taking more than eight shots just once in the Eastern Conference finals. Edge: Warriors.