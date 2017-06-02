Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Match Ups

Kevin Durant had a game-high 38 points and Curry scored 28, helping the Warriors record their 13th straight postseason win and grab the early edge in the best-of-seven series.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks on the floor during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The Warriors matched an NBA Finals record low with only four turnovers and struck for 56 points in the paint.

He has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight playoff games and led the Warriors in scoring in eight of their 12 postseason contests.

In many ways, when Game 1 tips off on Thursday night in Oakland, California, a new generation of National Basketball Association fans will get to understand what it felt like to watch the Lakers and Celtics battles from the 1980s that their fathers and grandfathers still rave about.

Some predictions see the NBA Finals ending quickly. This was Thompson’s only game of the series where he shot 20 or more times.

Part of the problem is Cleveland also has to defend against Golden State’s superlative long-range, three-point shooters as well.

Kyrie Irving picked up right where he left off in last year’s NBA Finals. “The fan in me would love to see more competition at times“, he said, “but on the other hand, I think we should also celebrate excellence”. Indeed, if you rooted against that LeBron/Bosh/Wade Heat team because you didn’t like how they built that team, it should be hard to justify rooting for this Warriors team after they added KD to the best team in the league. They are on an incredible run winning all their 12 matches in a row in the playoffs including their last 4-0 victory over San Antonio Spurs. Could they give the ideal Warriors a rude awakening in Game 1? – “As the title “baby face” back in college, I always wanted to just grow a beard just to say I could”, Steph admitted. OK, get up. Kevin got dunked on a couple times and we made a big melee out of it. “That gives us a chance in any game”.

Kevin Love grabbed a 21 rebounds to complement 15 points, and Kyrie Irving had 24 points for Cleveland, which was held to 34.9 percent shooting.

Kevin Durant was on fire, putting up 38 points, eight rebounds, eight assists with zero turnovers in almost 40 minutes.

“Win one game. Now we look to Sunday to try to do it again”, Curry told reporters. The highlight of the half was Andre Iguodala hitting a buzzer-beating 3 before the end of the first quarter. It’s how that talent has been woven into two dynamic teams that owe their success as much to sharing the ball, moving on offense and prioritizing the unglamorous act of playing defense. We went up 2-0, but it’s history.

NO WORRY FROM CURRY: After a knee injury in the playoffs and a quick turnaround following the conference finals, Curry wasn’t in top shape last June.