Climate Change Commission, Legarda, environment NGO blast Trump pullout from Paris pact

West Virginia’s congressional delegates expressed hope that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement will make the country, and energy-producing states, competitive again.

“(I) am departing presidential councils.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk quit two of Trump’s business advisory councils, reports CNN.

Iin 2013, GM signed a declaration joining other major companies arguing that responding to climate change is good business.

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris to the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children”, said the former USA president.

” As a small country, we have also staunchly supported the rules-based multilateral system, and upheld the critical role of diplomacy in solving problems on the global commons, ” the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said in a press release.

“As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal”, Iger tweeted. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said on Twitter.

“This is clearly disappointing, and a setback for America’s leadership in the world”, ITI President Dean Garfield said in a statement.

In his first ever tweet, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein called the decision a “setback” for the environment and for USA global leadership.

“International agreements aside, we remain committed to creating a better environment”.

Paris climate agreement deals with greenhouse gases that are a major contributor of pollution in the environment.

“We believe that the United States is well positioned to compete within the framework of the Paris agreement”. “The president has indicated that there is going to be continued discussion and engagement around a deal that works for this country”, said EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt.

“To find that balance, we should seek agreements that prioritize the protection of the American consumer as well as energy-producing states like West Virginia, while also incentivizing the development of advanced fossil energy technologies”, he said.

Noting that Trump said he had had “extensive discussions” with people on both sides of the climate debate, it said: “One can only assume that Trump has very good reasons to leave the Paris agreement, and that he knows the implications of USA retreat from the landmark deal”.

“We as Alaskans we should be looking at our sister communities there on the coast and recognizing that even us on the interior, if we don’t do something now, we are all going to be climate refugees, ‘ said Begaye”.

On Wednesday, a group of major USA companies including Apple, Facebook, Gap, Google and Unilever signed off on a plea for the United States to keep participating in the climate deal. “President Trump is keeping his word by pulling us out of an agreement that was all pain, no gain for America’s workers, families and economy”.