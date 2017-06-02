Climate deal will not be renegotiated, European Union tells Trump

Mr Trump’s decision prompted criticism from many U.S. business leaders, including clean tech entrepreneur and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Robert Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, who said they had resigned from the president’s advisory council over the issue.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead. Critics say the United States is abdicating responsibility and leadership on one of the most significant challenges facing the world.

Democratic cities and states, aware that the American public as a whole is increasingly concerned about climate change, are taking their stand, perhaps in recognition that the issue could become a pivotal one in the congressional and governor elections in 2018, and perhaps the presidential race in 2020.

Without mentioning the USA specifically, Li said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment” and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Also, in contrast to existing trade arrangements where America’s major trading partners (Canada, China and Mexico) signalled openness to negotiation before the U.S. took unilateral action, the rest of the world’s positioning on the Paris accord issue failed to be sufficiently enlightened by the insights of game theory.

“The Paris Agreement has committed us to an 80 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 compared to 1990 levels”.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said abandoning the commitments we made in the Paris Climate Agreement is a massive self-inflicted wound to the environment, America’s global influence, and its economy.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, said a joint statement signed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Germany’s environment minister underscored that Friday, saying “there will be no new deal with the United States” on climate change. “Trump has sounded the death knell for the Agreement”, CSE DG Sunita Narain said.

“This agreement demonstrates recognition of the changes we are experiencing in our climate and a commitment to lower our carbon emissions”, he said. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

Along with the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg, California in 2015 helped organize the Under2 Coalition, made up of state and local governments worldwide that have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions 80 to 95 percent by 2050.

Trump’s critics have fumed that exiting the Paris deal puts the United States at a disadvantage on the world stage.

Leading climate scientists say greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and have caused a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms. China and the European Union both already employ more workers in the renewable energy sector than the United States, according to the data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said the USA, by becoming an outlier on climate action, will soon realise the “folly” of its secision – that it will lose out on investment, jobs and market opportunities in a lower carbon economy.