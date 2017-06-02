Co-defendant testifies against minister in church abuse case

One of five people charged with beating a fellow church member to expel homosexual demons is testifying she started the physical assault by slapping the man.

Prosecutor Garland Byers said during opening statements that Covington “directed and participated in” the assault.

Matthew Fenner, a former member of the Word of Faith Fellowship, testified during Brooke Covington’s kidnapping trial that he thought he was “going to die” while members slapped, punched and choked him on January 27, 2013.

Fenner had cancer as a child, and about a week before his attack he went through a biopsy.

The Associated Press spoke with four former church members who said they witnessed Fenner being assaulted. If church leaders believe a congregant has sexual or dirty thoughts, they can be accused of being “unclean” and be punished, the former members said. When the prayer was over, Fenner “hugged everybody and left the church”, Teddy said.

An investigation by the Associated Press in February claims to reveal “years of ungodly abuse” at the church, with congregants frequently “punched, smacked, choked, slammed to the floor or thrown through walls” in attempt to “purify” sinners. The fellowship also places restrictions on what kinds of television and movies they can watch as well as in what kinds of restaurants they’re allowed to eat.

Covington’s lawyer, David Teddy, argued that Fenner once publicly commended the church for releasing him from a life “filled with sin” and praised it in his high school graduation speech.

Fenner said he joined the sect with his mother and brother in 2010. “I can’t do anything until this is over”, Fenner previously told AP.

Recounting his alleged attack in a WSPA interview that year, Fenner said his attackers caused his head to fling back, and his vision to blur.

The church filed a request this week to have its trial conducted outside of Rutherford County, saying years of bad press would leave jurors unable to be unbiased. As an alternative, the defense asked to have a jury brought in from another area. After the AP report, the prosecutors, including one who is a son-in-law of a church founder, left their jobs, and the social worker resigned.

According to AP, the church has strict guidelines in place to govern every aspect of congregants’ lives, including who they marry and whether or not they can have children.

The sect, which describes itself as protestant, non-denominational church with a Christian school, was founded in 1979 by a former maths teacher and her vehicle salesman husband. The Word of Faith Fellowship began with 750 members in North Carolina and grew to almost 2,000 members in Brazil and Ghana.

Mohr reported from Jackson, Mississippi.