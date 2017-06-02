Coal industry welcomes Donald Trump’s climate change move

He said it was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible.

“Thanks to Paris, united worldwide progress on climate change isn’t theoretical anymore”. This is a President who is fighting for the American people, fighting for American jobs.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that the USA withdrawal won’t prevent the rest of the world from pressing ahead with efforts to curb global warming.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the USA – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who a year ago produced the environmental documentary “Before The Flood”, slammed Trump’s decision as “careless”. Almost every other country in the world is formally on board, with plans to make serious cuts in carbon pollution in the coming decades.

Leaving the 2015 Paris accord would hardly translate into a substantial increase in new jobs as the fossil fuel industries were highly automated, Xinhua said.

The Paris Climate Agreement was negotiated by representatives of 195 countries in Paris and went into effect on November 4, 2016.

Meanwhile, the president of the World Coal Association, Benjamin Sporton, offered an opaque response.

The White House decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal has sparked widespread criticism from European leaders and beyond.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all of us who feel a duty to protect the planet”, she said.

Downing Street has defended Theresa May not signing up to a joint declaration by Germany, France and Italy in opposition to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord by stressing that other countries also chose a different path.

Brown said he would also explore the possibility of integrating California and Chinese provincial carbon trading systems.

NCCS – which is part of the strategy group which supports the Prime Minister and his Cabinet to establish priorities and strengthen strategic alignment across Government – said Singapore would continue contributing to the global effort to address climate change.