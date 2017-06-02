Comey Set to Testify on Russia in June 8 Open Session

India and Russian Federation have agreed to set up joint ventures for manufacturing aircraft and automobiles as the two nations look to boost trade and economic ties.

Nevertheless, asked if he agreed with what Snowden did, Putin says “no”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Edward Snowden‘s 2013 release of confidential NSA documents as “wrong” but defended Snowden against accusations of treason in a new interview released Thursday. “Our talks are always held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and are always substantive and productive”.

Putin has also used the St. Petersburg summit to elaborate on his relationship with Trump.

Russian officials have said they need more time to assess its potential impact on their economy and have spoken of drafting a strategy for low-carbon development, fuelling fears among green campaigners that Moscow may not ratify the agreement.

At present, trade between the two nations stands at United States dollars 7.8 billion, down from USD 10 billion in 2014. It rose by 29 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.

Around 12 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries in a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, railways and cultural exchanges.

Under an agreement with PM Modi and Mr Putin in 2015, a deal to build units 5 and 6 of Kudankulam was to be signed by 2016.

“We are ready for this”, Putin said in answer to a question from a Turkish media reporter.

On Friday, Putin said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truth.

The two countries also chose to hold the first tri- Services exercises, named “Indra-2017”, this year and start joint manufacturing of frigates, adding on to the co- production of Kamov-226 military helicopters.

Addressing the media jointly with Putin after the talks, Modi said the relations between India and Russian Federation have been unwavering, based on “mutual love, respect and strong trust”.

“I ask you on behalf of Russian Federation, and I appeal to the American side: Help the newly elected president, the head of the United States administration”, he said.

“We are ready to support bilateral business projects, that include equal, constructive partnership and cooperation”, he said. “We can do this on a bilateral basis, of course, in areas where we are competitive at the global level”.

Putin said that economic restrictions against Russian Federation have had “zero effect”, predicting that the current strain in relations will ease, because “it’s counterproductive and harmful for all”. Both countries would jointly provide civil nuclear energy expertise to third countries.