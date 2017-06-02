James Comey, fired last month as FBI director amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify next Thursday at a highly anticipated congressional hearing that could shed light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before his dismissal.

Comey’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on June 8, followed by a closed-session hearing in the afternoon.

Comey has alleged in memos that Trump asked him to pledge loyalty and to shut down his inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“When I chose to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made up story”, Trump told NBC News in an interview.

Officials in the USA intelligence and State Department apparatus denounced any move toward returning the compounds in an opinion piece by conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin provocatively entitled “What is Trump’s possible justification for this gift to Putin?”

The committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the US intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russian Federation interfered in last year’s election. The requests were made by former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, former national security adviser Susan Rice and Samantha Power, the former USA representative to the United Nations, according to a congressional staffer, who was not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Comey planned to testify before the Senate committee after Memorial Day, but the approval from Mueller to do so could indicate that date is fast approaching.

He has said he took notes immediately after his conversations this year with the president, memorializing Trump’s request to avoid entangling Flynn in a broad criminal probe.

“Commitments to recuse himself have not been fully honored”, Schiff told MSNBC.Trump on Thursday backed Nunes” efforts to investigate actions by USA security and other officials who had served under previous President Barack Obama.”The big story is the “unmasking and surveillance’ of people that took place during the Obama Administration”, Trump said in a tweet.

The Comey associate, who wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey’s planned testimony.

Mr Comey was leading the FBI’s probe into the allegations, and his firing sparked a political uproar.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

Four current and former US officials who have reviewed the materials told Reuters there was no evidence that political motives drove Obama’s aides to request the names be unredacted.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations that his campaign collaborated with Russian Federation ahead of the presidential election.

Comey had previously provided some testimony before lawmakers on Russian interference before he was terminated as FBI Director.

“We served with the Attorney General in the Senate and on the Judiciary Committee for many years”.