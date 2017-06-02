Comey to testify Trump pressured him to end Russian Federation probe

Any statements Comey makes about conversations with the president could cut to the heart of whether or not he tried to interfere with an FBI investigation, something that can be a crime if it amounts to obstruction of justice. The development was first reported by CNN.

FBI Director James Comey may testify in an open Senate hearing as soon as next week, while on the House side of the Russian Federation investigation subpoenas were approved for several individuals including former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

Though it’s unclear whether or not Comey has any actual recordings to back up his account, CNN reports that the former director “appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing“.

This was, after all, what the Democrats had wanted, to hear them talk about how Comey had thrown the election to Trump.

Comey’s been cleared for takeoff by Trump’s latest adversary – Robert Mueller, reports NBC News.

The spokesman declined to say if the two men were finalists for the position.

A spokeswoman for the committee’s chairman, Sen.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has said publicly that Comey would testify publicly after Memorial Day – and the soonest that could happen is next week, since the Senate is in recess until Monday afternoon.

The White House gave varying explanations for the firing, and Trump himself hinted that the Russian Federation probe was a factor.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt”, claiming it is being perpetuated by “fake news” organizations.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s global trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House”. Warner said at the time that he wanted Comey to discuss, “some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President”.

In May, Trump fired Comey as the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly ramped up its probe into Russia’s election interference and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. “Russian officials must be laughing at the US & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources. Flynn had initially invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when the Senate committee subpoenaed a broader set of personal records. The House subpoena includes a demand that Flynn testify, which the Senate subpoena did not.

The House committee also issued subpoenas for records and testimony from Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates. “As I said, if subpoenaed, I will work with my lawyers to cooperate with the various investigations”, Cohen said.

Wray worked for the Justice Department during the administration of President George W. Bush, rising to lead the department’s Criminal Division and overseeing investigations into corporate fraud.