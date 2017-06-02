Computex: AMD unveils 16-core Ryzen 9 1998X ‘Threadripper’ and X399 platform

The Asus ROG Strix G702ZC is powered by an octa-core Ryzen 7 1700 processor coupled with AMD’s latest Radeon RX 580.

Miners don’t really care who makes the graphics cards, they aren’t that interested in any features board partners have added in to differentiate themselves from the competition, they just want to run the GPU ragged until it dies. AMD is now in the process of slowly releasing information about the chip to build up interest ahead of its launch – which, before you ask, hasn’t been set yet and is still “this summer”.

AMD has filled us in with some more details about the top end Ryzen processor, which is also called the ThreadRipper. The Ryzen mobile processor will be 50 percent better in CPU performance and 40 percent better on graphics than AMD’s current products. Big computer makers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo showcased their Ryzen-based PCs at Computex. On top of the 16 cores and 32 threads, these would also come with as much as 64 lanes of PCIe 3.0 lanes, compared to the Intel’s new Core X processors which, at maximum, are offering 44 lanes. It starts out at $599, but in turn, that option only gets buyers an A10 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 1 TB HDD, and an RX 560. X399 motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock are already in development and will be ready for the launch. The company also announced the launch date for EPYC, its new family of high-performance processors for cloud-based and traditional on-premises datacenters. However, AMD is emphasizing that all Threadripper PCs with the X399 platform will have the full four DDR4 memory channels and 64 lanes of PCIe Gen3-unlike Intel’s X299 platform which has different features depending on the Skylake-X processor that you choose. The company’s previously-unveiled Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, meanwhile, has received an official launch date of June 27th. As reported by PCWorld, AMD has also been busy because of the Computex event. “It’s putting Epyc and Radeon together in a system that delivers breakthrough performance”, Su said. This is AMD’s entry into the high-end desktop (HEDT) market with its new Threadripper CPU range. Two RX Vega GPUs were shown running the demanding video game Prey at 4K resolution on a 1998X-powered system.

Following the announcement that the first graphics card based on the “Vega” architecture will be the Radeon™ Vega Frontier Edition, a premier solution for both machine learning and advanced visualization, AMD announced that this powerful new graphics card is expected to arrive on shelf on June 27th, 2017.