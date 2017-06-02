Concerns over Jared Kushner’s secret Russian ‘back channel’

CBS News has confirmed Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, discussed setting up back-channel communications between the Trump transition team and Russian Federation during a December meeting.

The Post reported that Kislyak was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications gear at its embassy or consulate – a proposal that would have carried security risks for Moscow as well for as the Trump team.

The Post report claims that Kushner, in a December meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, discussed setting up a “secret and secure communications channel” between the transition team and the Kremlin.

The omission brought him under Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny in conjunction with its probe into Russian interference in the presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the USA allegations, saying it had no intention to meddle in internal affairs of other states. When asked about the Fox News story defending Kushner, Conway declined to comment.

“The trip sets the stage for a much more safe and prosperous nation back at home and a more peaceful world for all”, Spicer said. This was first reported by the Washington Post last week.

US President Donald Trump is sticking by his son-in-law and White House confidant Jared Kushner.

As the White House scrambles to deal with the fallout from the latest revelations about contact between Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian Federation, there is said to be mounting that talk that his favoured advisor, Jared Kushner, may have to take a leave of absence. At worst, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser was suggesting something more sinister.

“It’s bad for the prospects of calm at the White House”.

Reports about alleged contacts between Trump’s aides and Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign coincided with accusations by United States intelligence agencies that Moscow sought to boost Trump’s chances of defeating his presidential rival Hillary Clinton through computer hacking and propaganda.

For Kushner’s role with the Trump, he reportedly said, “My job is to put him in a good place”. Trump’s son-in-law has recently come under fire for reportedly seeking to communicate with Russian Federation through back-channels during Trump’s campaign, and is now a person of interest in the growing F.B.I investigation.

Meanwhile, Kelly said any such discreet channels of communication could only be a good thing, and it doesn’t bother him, in an interview with Fox News.