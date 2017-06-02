Meanwhile, Duffy said he does not think there will eventually be evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation, but he does think Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner should have divulged his contacts with Russian Federation on his security forms. Trump himself has also reportedly offered up his personal cell phone number to world leaders.

House Democrats said they want Kushner’s security clearance revoked “to protect national security”.

“It comes back to the point I have not seen anything that leads me to believe that there was any wrongdoing by Jared Kushner or by the Trump campaign”, the congressman said.

Another reason, according to Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation, to dispose the theory regarding collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation is “Actually if you look at the, in fact, the policies of the Trump administration, towards Russian Federation, they’re significantly tougher than the ones put in place by the Obama presidency actually”.

Trump is not a target of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or congressional probes, but his tweets could all be used by investigators as they seek to establish whether the president and his associates are being truthful in the explanations they give under oath about the nature of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

But some of the sources close to Spicer warned that scuttlebutt about impending shakeups has been a feature of Trump’s tenure in the White House since the beginning, and yet little has actually shaken up.

Presumably it will be the Trump White House’s “war room” that will be tasked with responding to and communicating about the investigation.

Though Democrats and Republicans were predictably split on the matter, with liberals saying that each of the five people hurt rather than help and conservatives saying the opposite, Pence fared better than the rest among both groups, with 32 percent of Democrats and 87 percent of Republicans agreeing that he helps, while 48 percent of Democrats and four percent of Republicans said the opposite.

In talks with Kislyak in December, Kushner floated the possibility of setting up a secure line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia – and having those talks take place in Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States, essentially concealing their interactions from U.S. government scrutiny.

Kushner acknowledges he enjoys his position near the top of the US government, despite having no previous experience in public service, mainly because he understands his father-in-law and has earned his trust, senior administration officials said. He doesn’t lay his cards on the table, like Bannon, or try to persuade everyone else that he’s right, like White House counsel Don McGahn, the person said. Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, more formally back into the fold.

Dubke’s departure may be a harbinger of a major shakeup in the Trump administration. He has faced a steep learning curve and was blindsided several times early on by rules and legal procedures governing everything from travel to deal-making.