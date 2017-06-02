Conservative lead narrows to three points in latest poll

That was, after all, the reason she announced the vote.

“The hopeful expectation that PM May had made a calculated move and was gunning for a bigger majority in parliament is now at risk as polls suggest that PM May may not win as much or could even risk having a hung parliament”.

The projection sent shockwaves through Westminster, and rattled May’s Conservative Party.

Mrs May refused from the start to take part in any head-to-head debate, and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had said he would not take part without her.

“Corbyn is selling a wonderland”, The Sun said.

“More compelling economic data came out of China, the manufacturing sector expanded more than expected in May, and provided much comfort to investors about the health of the second biggest economy in the world”, noted analyst Naeem Aslam at trading firm Think Markets.

The poll movements have impacted the focus of the Conservative campaign, which touted strength and stability in its early days, as well as on “Theresa May’s Team” (rather than the party itself).

However, despite the fall in vote percentage, pollsters still predict the Conservative party will win 346 seats with a lead of 42.

“It’s actually about getting out and about, meeting voters and hearing directly from voters”, the prime minister said.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she tries to deliver what she has told voters will be a successful Brexit.

The Tories’ lead in the polls has dropped to such an extent that traders have asked “what if” and the election has firmly become a market story. In these circumstances, there would be huge pressure from inside her own party for her to resign.

So one suspects that a hung parliament will not be taken well by traders, although a Labour government would mean higher taxation on top earners and subsequently increased spending.

For Labour, trade union Unite gave the party £129,530, while it was also boosted by further donations from other trade unions like Unison and GMB.

It’s not the case that Labour has simply piled on support from other parties, however.

May would be well short of the 326 seats needed to form a government in June, when formal Brexit negotiations are due to begin.

The pound, which had climbed until recently on the prospect that May would win a landslide in the June 8 poll, giving her a stronger hand in Brexit talks, initially stumbled.

When the YouGov projection was first published by The Times on Tuesday evening, the pound fell sharply in response, although it recovered slightly by Wednesday morning.

Labour will seek to implement its programme as a minority government if it comes out of the June 8 General Election as the largest party in a hung Parliament, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has said. The currency and financial markets matter in all elections, but given this one is happening during Brexit, any uncertainty and instability is amplified.