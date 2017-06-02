Conte’s warning on transfers after Chelsea cup defeat

Antonio Conte came within a whisker of winning the League and Cup double, only for Arsenal to put-paid to his plans, but the Chelsea manager still feels this debut season in England has been a success on the whole.

Arsene Wenger stuck with David Ospina in goal for the final, with club captain Per Mertesacker making his first start of the season and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deployed in an unfamiliar left wing-back role. “If Ramsey was not in an offside position, I could go out and touch the ball but I had to stop because he was there”, he added.

Arsenal went on to win 2-1 to claim their third FA Cup in four seasons and 13th overall.

It was expected the 32-year-old would endure a hard afternoon against the likes of Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, but instead Mertesacker was at the top of the game, leading Wenger to single him out for individual praise.

Chelsea only managed to get into their usual rhythm in the second half, but that was cut short when Victor Moses received a second booking for simulation in the 68th minute.

When Nemanja Matic first returned to Stamford Bridge having been prematurely sold he looked every inch the missing piece of their squad, but more recently he has struggled to replicate his best form.

The Gunners began brightly and the talismanic Alexis Sanchez rammed in his 30 goal of the season in controversial circumstances in the fourth minute, with the linesman initially ruling it out for offside.

“I will speak about his legacy when he stops training”, Fabregas said of Wenger. “We knew we would face a tough game”, the 25-year-old said.

Community Shield – Arsenal’s No.4 missed out on the 2014/15 curtain-raiser, a 3-0 demolition of Manchester City, due to returning late from the World Cup, but played in a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the following campaign.

“There is a lot of tension in these moments and sometimes you could be exhausted”. He said: “For me the contract does not have a special meaning but, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier”.