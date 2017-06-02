Corbyn: Majority of one million ‘decent jobs’ would go to United Kingdom workers

With less than a week to go before the national election, the poll showed the Conservatives’ share of the vote had fallen to 45 per cent, down four percentage points since the previous poll published on May 18.

Responding to Ms Thornberry’s comments, Conservative chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin said: “The truth is out: Jeremy Corbyn will invite the other parties to prop him up as prime minister if there is a hung parliament on June 9″.

In her speech, Mrs May said voters had the opportunity to reaffirm last year’s referendum vote for Brexit by backing her to carry on in Downing Street.

Corbyn’s party has trailed badly in the polls for most of the brief campaign season but has been gaining ground in recent surveys.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s once formidable lead has been eroded to a slender advantage, an opinion poll indicated on Friday as her campaign was dealt a blow when one of her candidates was charged with electoral fraud. ‘The only poll that matters is on June 8, ‘ she said. They say Britain needs a strong and stable government to get the best Brexit deal for the country and its people.

“People have complained about him being a bit scruffy so he’s smartened up a bit, but he’s never going to be a media person, he’s never going to conform to what the media wants him to be – which is another thing I really like him for”. In a leisure centre carpark on the outskirts of Reading, some 60km from London, more than 1,000 people gathered in the middle of a working day, leaving behind their desk jobs and even climbing trees to catch a glimpse of Mr Corbyn.

They warn this could add additional instability as the United Kingdom enters Brexit negotiations.

Answering questions during a visit to Basildon, the shadow foreign secretary said: “If we end up in a position where we are in a minority, we will go ahead and we will put forward a Queen’s Speech and a Budget“.

In his keynote speech in Basildon, Corbyn the British people have a choice in the election over which team they trust to lead the hard negotiations ahead.

THERESA MAY put Europe back in the spotlight yesterday as she accused Jeremy Corbyn of “not being up to the job” of negotiating Brexit.

He said Labour would be seeking a deal with the European Union that would “transform Britain into a country with the strongest rights and protections”.

Public investment in infrastructure and high-skilled jobs would boost the economy, while continued access to European markets as well as a new industrial strategy would also be on the cards.

Corbyn said May’s “no deal is better than a bad deal” would be a disaster for British industry and cause a jobs meltdown.