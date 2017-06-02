Corbyn’s surge marks a new low for Labour

A failure to win the election with a large majority would weaken May just as formal Brexit talks are due to begin, while the loss of her majority in parliament would pitch British politics into turmoil.

The prospect of a hung parliament has been forced to the forefront of the election debate by a series of YouGov polls suggesting Labour is within three points of overhauling Theresa May’s Conservatives, who started the campaign with an opinion poll advantage of as much as 25 points.

“But the brighter future we want for our country will not just happen”.

Ms Thornberry said the party would not seek coalition deals, but would present a Queen’s Speech and Budget – effectively challenging other “progressive” parties to back them or risk a return to Conservative rule.

Turnout is crucial for Labour, but the party has all the momentum. He doesn’t have a plan. “And after last night [Wednesday’s TV debate] it’s clearer than ever that just 11 days after the election when the negotiations begin, Jeremy Corbyn’s focus wouldn’t be on trying to negotiate a deal for Britain in Europe, but on trying to stitch up a deal with [SNP leader] Nicola Sturgeon and the rest”.

It comes as Mr Corbyn received a fresh boost as a YouGov poll for the Evening Standard found more voters in London say they think Labour’s leader would make a better Prime Minister than Mrs May.

“We are fighting every constituency to win this election, to form a Labour government“, the socialist said.

“I think we need to bring people on board and together”.

“Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home“, she said.

May praised her performance when she stood in for the prime minister at a televised election debate on Wednesday featuring all Britain’s main party leaders after May herself declined to attend.

The Opposition Labour party, which was against Brexit but has accepted the June 2016 referendum result, has said its Brexit focus would be to fight to protect workers’ rights, environmental protections and access to the single market for United Kingdom business in Brexit talks.

In a campaign appearance on Thursday afternoon, Corbyn and his shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry, shut down any suggestion of negotiations or a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party (SNP) or the Greens.