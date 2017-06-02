Corey Lewandowski: President Trump Needs Communications Team With ‘Preexisting Relationship’

As he states in an email he sent to his associates, Mr. Dubke says he is leaving for personal reasons.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has been showing signs of strain under his job in recent weeks, and joked with reporters over drinks last week in Jerusalem that they had to take shots if they asked him work-related questions.

Mike Dubke confirmed reports he had resigned, saying in a statement, “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”.

Trump plans to bring in new aides to the White House, adding experienced political professionals including a former campaign manager, according to administration officials and people close to the president.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort.

“You have to have people who surround the president who are on his agenda”. The tweets came shortly after Trump’s return from his first foreign trip.White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation Tuesday.Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser previous year, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy.Trump semi-regularly retweets items from FOX News and promotes shows from the network.Spicer said the “common thread” of his overseas sojourn was terrorism and national security.”I think that assumes a lot”, Spicer replied. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.

To confirm the news, Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox: “What I will say is that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President’s worldwide trip”.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out.

Moscow has denied USA intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

Congressional investigations into the Russian Federation issue have expanded to include Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ABC News reported on Tuesday. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians, the president’s global trip, and other topics.