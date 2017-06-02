Council to meet tomorrow to finalise GST rate on gold

Setting up of such a framework will ensure that the companies don’t arbitrarily raise prices of goods just before or after the implementation of GST from July 1.The Centre has time and again reiterated that the overall impact of new tax rates is non-inflationary.

In a statement, Finance ministry announced the schedule of the 15th GST meeting and added that the meeting is important as GST implementation is in final stages and there are less than 4 weeks remaining before GST finally becomes a reality.

ICRA in its recent note said that an increase of in tax rate from 15% to 18% after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will result in costlier telecom services, which will lead to lesser talk-time on fixed denomination packs for prepaid users which account for nearly 95% of total user base in India.

The GST Council had last month fitted over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the four tax brackets of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The compensation would be met through levy of a “GST Compensation Cess” on luxury items and sin goods like tobacco, for the first five years.

“As per some estimates, this additional Input Tax Credit would be as much as 2 percent of the turnover of the telecom industry“.

However, the Council had deferred a decision on the tax rates on six commodities – biscuits, textiles, footwear, bidis, bidi wrapper leaves (tendu patta), as well as precious metals, pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, coins and imitation jewellery.

“Biscuits would be a political call”, a source said.

GST, billed as India’s most ambitious reforms move, will stitch together a common national market, dismantle fiscal barriers among states and consolidate a patchwork of local and central duties into a single levy.

Besides, it may take up for reconsideration certain items in which the proposed tax rate works out to be significantly higher than the current incidence.

“The AP government has received several representations from trade and industry pointing out the higher tax burden in these categories of goods and services”.