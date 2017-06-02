Coutinho’s answer to Barcelona question will please Liverpool fans greatly

Arsenal finished fifth despite beating Everton 3-1 on the final day of the league season, the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger took charge of the club in 1996.

“But the psychological environment for that group of players was absolutely horrendous and I’m very proud of what they have done, the way they responded and finished the season”.

“I think Alex Ferguson came out yesterday and said exactly what I feel”, said Brady, who was director of the Arsenal youth academy until 2014. Everyone wants to see a fit and motivated Sturridge.

Philippe Coutinho wants to become a Liverpool icon instead of being “just another player” at a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Champions League qualification will enhance Liverpool’s appeal in the transfer market and Klopp admitted that work had begun on landing his leading targets.

“For a few weeks we knew that’s the maximum we can achieve and we did it”.

“You have to make steps and the step is for us to be around the best teams in the world because we are at one of the best clubs in the world”. Previous year we came close (to a trophy) but couldn’t get over the line.

“We just need to keep improving and adapt to any side, the “bigger” teams or so-called lesser sides. It’s about putting yourselves in those situations”, the No.7 added.

‘There is still a lot of room for improvement and hopefully we can continue that in the Champions League next season. A year ago there was good and bad. We actually have a better total of points this season than we did last season and we finished second past year.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan had by far the most touches of any Middlesbrough player but majority ended with him launching the ball upfield as the visitors conceded 74 per cent possession in the first half.

“This year we have dominated possession and made steps forward, winning at tough places like West Brom and Stoke”.

“The longer we are together it is better and I am sure there will be more new faces in the summer”. We should do everything to change this.