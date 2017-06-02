CPM suspends Ritabrata Banerjee for having lifestyle against party’s ideology

Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee has reportedly been sacked by the West Bengal unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) for three months over complaints about his “luxurious” lifestyle. He had further added that stern action would be taken if Ritabrata Banerjee was found violating the principles of the party. “He has been suspended for three months”, a senior CPI (M) leader said speaking on condition of anonymity. “We will look at the complaints that were made against Banerjee and then say anything”, Md Salim said.

The decision was taken by the West Bengal State Committee, which also chose to set up a committee to probe into allegations against the 38-year-old MP who was in the eye of a storm after a party sympathiser criticised him on social media for using an Apple watch and Mont Blanc.

However, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra refused to make any comment on the decision while briefing the media about the deliberations at the session.

“I will not disclose internal matters of our party”.

The party sympathiser was reacting to a photograph Banerjee posted on social media, asking him what was the means for the MP to buy the costly gadgets. Banerjee, using his position as an MP, had reportedly written to the employer of the party member complaining against him.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had uploaded a picture on social media, sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch, reported Hindustan Times.

After this, the issue became an embarrassment for the party and Banerjee was censured by the CPM’s central and state committees for his behaviour.