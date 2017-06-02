Cricket’s ICC Champions Trophy marked by Google’s latest Doodle

The first game between England and Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday (1 June) will get the eighth edition of the tournament under way. “You will see a fighting team”, he said.

“I think Pakistan are a very good team and any match between India and Pakistan will be high-intensity match”. It has won 10 matches out of the 11, proving its capabilities against one of the world’s most competitive teams in cricket.

“India has got four quality fast bowlers and along with that they have got two quality spinners in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, it’s important to pick up wickets not only with the new ball but also with the middle overs”. These are the big tournaments and the ones you really want to win. “I’m sure there will be some close games, and I guess whichever team takes their opportunities the most will come out on top”.

Pakistan, who upset the odds to draw a Test series in England previous year, have already been in Birmingham for two weeks in preparation for their bid to win the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has backed India to win the Champions Trophy, which starts today.

Smith also sat the game out and has not played an ODI for almost five months having been involved in Test and IPL action in India since March. India will do well to guard against any complacency and will need to be wary of some of Pakistan’s top guns. He further said that the preparation has been good and that the players are in good headspace.

India is placed in Group B along with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

A contest between India and Pakistan is eagerly awaited by the millions of cricket fans, especially if it is an ICC tournament match.

Middlesex’s Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones would appear to be next in line to replace 28-year-old Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, with England’s next Group A match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh and England, the reigning World Cup champions face the hard task of adjusting fast to the demands of the 50-over version of the game and to the conditions in England as they try to win the Trophy for a record third time.

“When you are hosting a tournament and you have never won a World Cup and people are saying England have always been good at one-day cricket but they have never got over the line, then that starts to build”.