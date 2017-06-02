Cristiano Ronaldo credits Zidane’s rotation for his form entering UCL final

There haven’t been many in Europe for some time at Juventus.

Reports on Wednesday night claimed United had turned down a £60m bid for David De Gea from Madrid but the Red Devils are desperate to keep hold of the Spanish number one.

Others include Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon potentially becoming the oldest player to lift the trophy or Real coach Zinedine Zidane, twice a Champions League runner-up with Juve, contriving to break the hearts of those who once idolised him.

Real Madrid will take on Juventus in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League final. With the rest of Saturday’s starting XI more or less set in stone, the debate over whether to start Bale or Isco has dominated discussion in the build-up to the game. Ronaldo is also second with six assists. This transformation has been the catalyst for their Champions League campaign. This will be Juve’s ninth European Cup final – only Real Madrid, Milan and Bayern Munich have played more – yet they’ve won just two.

Three of the last five Champions League finals have gone to extra-time, including two which have been decided on penalties. It also won in 2014, 4-1 over Atletico. Glenn Hoddle if he’d been playing for a different country. One of the best ever in his position. While domestically they have had almost no competition, winning the league an astounding six years in a row, Juventus have come short of claiming the title of the best team in Europe by agonising margin. Indeed, 32 years passed between 1966 and 1998 when the club appeared in just one final (1981), which they lost.

Arrigo Sacchi’s great Milan side were the last to be crowned European champions for the second year running in 1990, but since the competition morphed into the Champions League that feat has proved beyond even the most expensively assembled teams. Juve advanced with a 4-1 aggregate win over French club AS Monaco.

Juventus won Group H after allowing just two goals combined in six matches.

Gonzalo Higuaín leads Juventus with 29 goals in all competitions and five in the Champions League. He is the +139 favourite to be his side’s anytime goalscorer.

The overriding feeling in the Spanish media, however, is that Spain midfielder Isco, who has thrived in Bale’s absence, scoring five goals and notching three assists in his last eight games, deserves a starting berth over the injury prone Wales global.

This is the third La Liga side that Juve will face in this season’s Champions League. Juventus ousted Barcelona in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 home victory and 0-0 draw at Barca.

Yet the Champions League is the one winners medal he has yet to collect is the one on offer in Cardiff this weekend, something the 39-year-old will be looking to correct before ending his career.

Spain global Isco has come into his own in the final stretch of the season while Bale has been out with a calf injury.

Inter won this tournament in 2010, but Juventus look better balanced then them this time as they bid to win this for the first time since 1996.

This is all part of Ronaldo’s transformation from roaming winger to the focal point of Real Madrid’s attack.

“The eves of these memorable encounters are lovely because a player knows well that he will be able to write a piece of history for his club”, Jugovic tells Goal of that momentous night in Rome.

“You work every day and dream of winning it”.