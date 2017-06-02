CT 2017: Battle of pacers expected as Australia face New Zealand

Host England takes on New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in a Pool A match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 6.

Smith is keen to avoid a repeat this time round and reiterated the importance of focusing on the job at hand and not giving too much thought to the off-field issues.

This is the first time Australia will have the option of fielding their four frontline fast bowlers in the form of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson in the same tournament.

So, are the Australians playing the Champions Trophy against the backdrop of a pay dispute, or is the pay dispute in the foreground and the Champions Trophy the backdrop?

“We’re right behind (the CA) and what they are trying to do for the players and as partners of the game as well”.

“They’ve got some good new ball bowlers who can swing around and if there’s a bit there, we’ll have to be quite watchful. These are the big tournaments and the ones you really want to win”, he said. “We’re going to have a look at the conditions in the morning, see what the forecast is like, and we’ll decide our final 11 then”.

David Warner has averaged 51.3 across his 10 ODI innings versus New Zealand; recording centuries in his last two appearances against it.

Talking about the Champions Trophy?a tournament which they have won twice before, Smith admitted that the Australians need to quickly find a way back into the 50-over mindset, having had one of their warm-up games washed out, and with numerous players coming fresh from IPL duties.

“He’s a little bit slower than the others and hits the seam and has some good skills throughout the middle as well”.

Whether Glenn Maxwell or Chris Lynn is given the nod for the remaining batting spot is the main outstanding query.

Stoinis injured his shoulder while representing Kings XI Punjab in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It probably doesn’t matter a great deal. So we’ll wait and see what we feel is the best option”, he said. A few guys are back in the team.

“He actually felt just as quick as some of the other quicks, to be honest, in the nets”.

Australia, boosted by the presence of all four of their top pacers, will look to unleash their best attack on the Black Caps, who already seem to be in blockbuster form with the bat as seen from their huge chase of 357 against Sri Lanka in the warm-up game.

The 24-year-old made his worldwide debut in 2011, yet the fact he s played just three Tests and 28 one-day internationals since then is testament to how much time Cummins has spent on the treatment table.

New Zealand and Australia have met in two Chappell-Hadlee campaigns over the past six months, both of which have been comfortably won by whichever was the home side.

“It takes a little bit of time”. “We’ve been playing a lot of white-ball cricket, so I guess that helps”. You just have to realise that 50 overs is a lot longer than 20, and you can rein things back in and know that you can bring the gear back down a bit, but also have the gear to go up at the back end of the game or if you want to take someone on, ?