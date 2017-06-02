Curry, Durant help Warriors rout Cavs in Game 1

The Warriors, who now boast an unbeaten record in this year’s playoffs, will again host the Cavaliers when they meet in Game II on Monday, as the third consecutive Finals series between the two teams continues.

The Cavs were actually successful in limiting the Warriors three-point game, holding them to just 10-for-30 from behind the arc but losing the turnover battle by such a large margin made this one nearly impossible to win for the CAvs.

This is the first time in National Basketball Association history that two teams have faced each other in the Finals, three straight years.

Game 2 is Sunday at Golden State.

The seven turnovers by James were the most he has ever had in the first half of any game during his National Basketball Association career.

Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were huge favourites to reach the NBA final, and they have not disappointed the basketball fans.

Golden State, it seems, has a bit of an issue, and a score to settle, with the defending champ Cavs. Curry and Draymond Green each connected on one in a 13-1 run that created a 93-69 lead in the final seconds of the period.

Draymond Green almost had a double-double with nine points and 11 boards. Golden State Warriors’ David West shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. He racked up 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but did commit eight turnovers. Late in the fourth quarter, Warriors star forward Kevin Durant buried a 3-pointer on the right wing, then appeared to stare down musician Rihanna, who sat nearby in a courtside seat.

The Cavaliers entered the game 12-1 in the postseason. We’ve got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us.

After allowing the Cavaliers 52 points on 39.5 percent shooting in the first half, Golden State held Cleveland to 32 percent shooting and 20 points in the third period.

Will the four-time MVP LeBron James and the Cavs bring home another trophy to Cleveland, a back-to-back championship title?

After a Cavaliers turnover, Durant buried a heavily-contested 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing. The Warriors didn’t just beat the Cavaliers this night as much as they burglarized them, stealing precious territory that was not rightfully theirs. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The Warriors are a powerhouse, but the Cavs are 12-1 in the playoffs and give themselves a shot no matter who else does.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. Drexler and Portland were emerging as the next Western Conference powerhouse as the Magic Johnson-era Lakers declined.”I feel good about our chances”, LeBron James said this week.The 2017 NBA Finals will commence on June 2 at the Oracle Arena.And it’s not like he’s surrounded by a cast of nobody’s either. SG Ray Allen is the all-time leader with 385.

Curry, long one of the league’s most underpaid stars at about $11 million per year, could then sign a new contract starting at $35.4 million a season and be worth approximately $205 million over the next five years.

Mike Brown expects to coach the Golden State Warriors as planned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.