Curry, Durant power Warriors in Game 1

Speaking to reporters at Oracle Arena, Lue said the Warriors are the “best I’ve ever seen”, according to CBS Sports’ Sean Wagner-McGough. “I know that he wanted to, if he could, try to coach Game 1″, replacement coach Mike Brown said before the game, adding that he had no idea whether Kerr might return for Game 2. This is likely to be the ﬁrst National Basketball Association championship series in which both teams are coached by African Americans.

The Warriors started the second half on 13-0 run, complete with a ridiculous Zaza Pachulia three-point play, and the Warriors started to break the game open getting up by 20. Be sure to check back frequently as we update our conversation, and you can play a part too!

No major sports team from Cleveland has won a championship since – well, past year around this time.

JVG predicts that the Dubs-currently in the Finals for the third straight time-will be in the title round eight-to-ten consecutive years. Thompson’s shot has been off in the postseason, hitting just about 38 percent from the field, but his defense is probably more important than his offense now anyway as the usual primary defender against Kyrie Irving.

James, whose Cavs overturned a 3-1 series deficit in last season’s Finals against the Warriors, added: “Play with energy, play with effort, play with their mind and their bodies and understand what we’re trying to accomplish”.

“It’s pretty intense”, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said.

The Warriors, by virtue of having compiled the best record in the league during the regular season, will host Game 1. “It’s fantastic. Especially since this is Year 14 for me, for this to happen now, this means so much”. It is what it is.

“You’re not going to see insane celebrations, you’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves”. Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry dribbles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

“That’s the only pressure I worry about”, Durant said. They’re a great team, they’re the champs. “So never surprised by anything they do”.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. “We made a lot of mistakes”.

“Obviously not really dealing with any bumps or bruises really besides this elbow that’s not really a factor”, Curry said.

“When we experience that, we’re able to adjust, and we’re a lot better”.

Irving single handedly made one of the best one-on-one defenders in the NBA, Avery Bradley, look slow.