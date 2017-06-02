Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs

Kevin Durrant produced a stellar performance as the Warriors ran out 113-91 winners against a disjointed Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP).

Cavaliers-Warriors Part III of their NBA Finals trilogy has begun and Golden State guard Stephen Curry is wearing a sleeve on his right arm in Game 1.

Mike Brown expects to coach the Golden State Warriors as planned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“We’ve been here before and know there’s a lot of work left to do”, Curry said.

They lost Game 1 here a year ago, then recovered to claims victories in Games 5 and 7 to secure the title. Kevin Durant glided through the lane for three uncontested dunks on first-half fast breaks.

Irving added 24 points. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”. Better communication. We’ve definitely got to contest more shots.

Cleveland went just 23-23 after January 10 and was ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season. Cleveland shut down Indiana’s Paul George, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas before he went down with a hip injury on the way to a 12-1 postseason record. That was the day that Kevin Durant announced he was going to be signing with the Warriors.

Stephen Curry was sharp as well, even pulling away defenders in transition to allow easy plays for Durant. “They got some pretty wide-open looks”, he said. He says “Winning the Championship would be unbelievable, I have always wanted to be a part of the moment where you are embracing your teammates and you know your fans are cheering for you because you are a champion, that’s the moment that I want to be a part of”.

A year ago the Cavs and the Thunder were able to mitigate the destructiveness of the Curry-Draymond pick and roll by sticking a mobile big man on Draymond.

“Some of our lack of communication led to mistakes and led to buckets”. After one question about the Warriors’ domination of Game 1, Lue paid the Warriors the ultimate compliment by saying that they’re “the best [he’s] ever seen”. “So we just got to continue to play great team defense”.

The Warriors shot 42.5 percent and committed only four turnovers. Making matters worse was a lack of scoring help from any of their role players.

LeBron James had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland.

Cleveland turned the ball over 20 times, leading to 21 Warriors points.