Dana Milbank: Trump bumbles across the Middle East

He also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump visited Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and said that the only way to prevent another genocide of its nature was to never be silent in the face of evil. The ambiguity, they said, would give both sides the flexibility to resume negotiations and start peace-building measures. In public remarks in the West Bank town of Bethlehem and in Jerusalem, Trump avoided mention of a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, and made no references to controversial Jewish settlements or to recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“This groundbreaking new center represents a clear declaration that Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in combatting radicalization, and I want to express our gratitude to King Salman for this strong demonstration of leadership”, Trump said. Police also ejected several Jewish visitors who bowed in prayer, in violation of a longstanding ban on Jewish worship at the site.

But while Trump said earlier this month that he believed brokering peace is “maybe not as hard as people have thought”, he measured his comments on Tuesday.

The most high-profile moment of Trump’s stay in Jerusalem was his visit to the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism.

Abbas underlined that the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis was not based on religion. Under vast U.S. pressure, Barak gave Arafat everything he could have hoped for: a Palestinian state that encompassed 90 percent of the West Bank and all of Gaza, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

28 hours of talks, meetings and ceremonies in Israel and in the Palestinian Authority have left both sides with a vague message of hope, but with scant details.

Speaking before Trump, Abbas said that the Palestinians’ “fundamental problem is with occupation and settlements and the failure of Israel to recognise the state of Palestine as we recognise it”.

After mentioning threats to Israel from Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran, he said, “not with Donald J. Trump”, drawing enthusiastic applause.

Trump is visiting Jerusalem and West Bank on the second part of his maiden foreign trip since taking office in January.

Security was tight for Trump’s journey to Bethlehem, a 20-minute drive from Jerusalem but located across Israel’s separation wall.

Netanyahu said, “We just finished the visit of US President Trump, the president of our biggest ally”, according to Jerusalem Online.

“Making peace however will not be easy”, Trump told an audience of Israeli politicians and other dignitaries at the Israel Museum. It considers all of Jerusalem its indivisible capital, a status that is not recognized internationally.

In effect, it would offer Israel recognition by the Arab world and the “normalisation” of relations in exchange for a full withdrawal from the territory Israel has occupied since the June 1967 Middle-East war, including East Jerusalem. The latest round of peace talks in 2014, involving then-President Barack Obama and John Kerry, his secretary of state, failed to reach a deal.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia also inspired other Arab cartoonists in the region, who celebrated the Saudi-American alliance against ISIS and Iran.