Deadline for budget action looms over Illinois Legislature

IL lawmakers braced Wednesday for the likelihood that they’ll miss a key midnight deadline for a deal to end the longest state budget drought in modern American history, triggering a rule requiring even more votes to approve one later.

And the House didn’t vote on the Senate’s plan.

The state budget impasse has exceeded 23 months, and a special session on the budget could take place in the coming weeks. But there were no votes on a budget that the state has been without for two years.

“That’s not fair to the taxpayers of IL”, he said.

The State of IL will not have a fiscal 2018 budget by the end of its Spring legislative session, which is midnight Wednesday night.

In terms of what’s being done on the House floor, state representatives passed a measure that would increase the state’s minimum wage to 15 dollars within five years.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Protesters have completed a 200-mile Chicago-to-Springfield march in support of a state budg. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

The bill, SB 1761, passed the House 104-0 on May 31, after passing the Senate 41-0 earlier in the month. Wednesday marks the last day of the spring session and the new fiscal year begins July 1. It’s the longest any state has gone without an economic outline since the Great Depression.

“Today we’ve seen a complete dereliction of duty by the (Democratic) majority in the General Assembly“, Rauner said, calling the absence of a spending plan a tragic failure of the people of IL.

IL now has the lowest credit rating for a USA state on record.

The Senate spent much of the past five months in bipartisan negotiations, attempting to strike a “grand bargain” that both satisfied Gov. Bruce Rauner’s economic agenda and adequately funded IL government.

“He would negotiate, then back away, negotiate, backin’ away”, said Madigan. “There’s a concern. They just don’t have a high level of confidence in the way the governor has conducted himself”.

Another politically crucial deadline looms: the November 2018 election. Democrats likely don’t have enough votes to override Rauner’s veto so the deadlock would continue.

“If the goal is to get a budget, if the goal really is to get a budget, we’d have one”. “Hearings about a budget, taking public testimony about a budget, now?”.

Gov. Rauner: That’s not real change.

Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan told reporters Wednesday that his party would continue working with Republicans during June to fashion a balanced budget.

The state government in IL is split between a Republican Governor, Bruce Rauner, and a legislature that is controlled by Democrats, which has resulted in paralyzing gridlock.

Rauner’s spokeswoman calls the plan a “phony two-year freeze”. Andy Manar (D), one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement. “Go back and ask him what it is he wanted”.

With time running out last week, Senate Democrats frustrated with the pace of negotiations, went it alone, adopting a budget plan they said was based on Republican proposals, which raised taxes and cut spending.

Prior to Rauner’s press conference, state Sen. “Unfortunately, Governor Rauner also shows no appetite for reasonable compromise that true leaders need in order to do their job”, Foster wrote. The Senate OK’d versions of each but they don’t meet Rauner’s expectations. “It’s time for the people to reassert control before they are forced to move out-of-state entirely just to survive”.