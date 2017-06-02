Defiant US governors vow to uphold climate pact

Captains of industry, corporations and business groups distanced themselves from the White House on Thursday, as many expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

“The administration puts its head in the sand, pretends climate change doesn’t exist and then blocks the development of alternative energy”, said Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate deal that almost 200 nations agreed to in late 2015.

“Worse yet, the announced departure may encourage some countries to do less than they had anticipated”. Climate change is real. This means that the United States will leave the Paris Agreement in 2020.

Adopted in Paris by the 195 Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at a conference known as COP21 in December 2015, the Agreement was signed at the world body’s headquarters here in April 2016.

The accord aligns with the company’s own policy on carbon emissions, she said.

Arizona environmental officials said the state is already on track to beat emissions goals set under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan, and they welcomed the reduction in regulation that will result from the USA leaving the Paris accords.

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “climate action is unstoppable” and urged “governments around the world to stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris agreement to the benefit of all of us”. However this time, Musk believes that he will not be able to help the president see better and hence, the departure. “This put the United States of America to a very very big economic disadvantage”, he said, adding that as a result of the deal, the U.S. would not be able to compete with other countries in the world.

“This is long overdue”, Tom Del Beccaro said.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015″.