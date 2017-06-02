Dennis Pitta suffers Ravens’ second major injury in two days

Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice.

From 2013 to 2015, Pitta played a total of seven games due to hip injuries. He led the team with a career-high 86 receptions and was named a second alternate to the Pro Bowl.

Newsome said: “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better”. He caught 86 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 in his 12 starts. He signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract in 2014.

The Ravens released an ominous statement about Pitta injuring his hip again this week, and there have now been reports from both ESPN and NFL Media suggesting that the team fears the injury could be career-ending. “I am not getting as many questions about my hip; that is one [difference]”. Just last season, Pitta won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, an inspiring story that showed what Pitta could do. Pitta, 31, has been with the Ravens since he was drafted in the fourth round out of Brigham Young in 2010.

Entering this season, tight end was considered one of the deepest positions on the team, with six veterans on the roster.

“You could talk all day about what the risks are”, Pitta said before the 2016 season.

Pitta played all 16 games last season and set a franchise record for most catches by a tight end in a single season.

Pitta’s injury is a tough blow to the Ravens’ passing attack. Ben Watson (Achilles) and Maxx Williams (knee) have not participated in OTAs while recuperating from injuries, and Darren Waller has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury. On Thursday, cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL.

Nick Boyle and Crockett Gillmore are the Ravens’ only healthy tight ends.