Denver Post sportswriter apologizes after facing backlash for Indianapolis 500 tweet

Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

In 2004, he collected his only F1 podium at the U.S. Grand Prix for BAR at the Speedway and in 2012 nearly pulled off a shock Indy 500 win for AJ Foyt but crashed trying to pass Dario Franchitti on the final lap.

“Congratulations to Sato-san, and to Andretti“, Alonso said. (Helio Castroneves, we’re looking at you.) So what can we take away from all of this? “But this time I ended up still pointing in the right direction and still leading”.

“The last few laps, they were the moment”. Once again Indianapolis proved to be the site of unforgettable moments, for both great and bad reasons as some of the sport’s best drivers saw their fortunes change in an instant.

ROOKIES RULE: One year after Rossi won as a rookie, Ed Jones almost made it two straight.

Before Sunday’s race, a large portion of the attention Fernando Alonso gathered came from his accomplishments on the global circuit as a two-time Formula One champion. Fernando Alonso was also a member of Andretti but his engine blew up with 20 laps to go.

Still, his race was spectacular and Alonso simply fell victim to his engine late in the race.

Having never raced on an oval track or even driven an IndyCar until this month, the 34-year-old’s bravery and skill won the respect of the almost 300,000 spectators who gave him a rousing standing ovation as his McLaren Andretti Autosport Honda slowed to a stop on the home straight-away. His victory should come with open arms, not closed fists. “I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 vehicle”.

“I knew I could do it”.

“The people that watched the race this afternoon here, I think they could not sit down for three hours this afternoon”.

“I’m really happy for Honda”.

Yet as a race team owner, Michael Andretti is now dominant.

“I didn’t win, but I will drink a little bit of milk”, Alonso told the media. It’s going to be huge. Sato claimed his first 500 win, holding off three-time victor Helio Castroneves in the sixth-closest finish in the race’s history. The Spaniard led for 27 laps in the race, after starting the race in fifth place.

Rookie Ed Jones and Britain’s Max Chilton finished third and fourth, respectively, behind Castroneves.