US President Donald Trump named India and China among key reasons for his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement, a landmark global deal struck to cut greenhouse gases and save the planet’s environment. “A federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is shortsighted and will be devastating to Americans in the long run”.

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

You can’t build a wall to keep out carbon dioxide. “We are on a path to reduce emissions below 2005 levels by about 15 to 17 percent in 2020”, says Kate Larsen of the Rhodium Group.

While President Trump had promised to “cancel” the Paris deal to boost coal, the decision is not likely to create more jobs. He also reiterated his commitment to reopen some coal mines and hinted at slowing down the reduction in coal power generation, all of which would severely erode that target.

China too said it would keep up its end of the climate accord, even if the USA pulled out of it.

She said she would like to see the move away from coal toward other clean energy sources be more of a transition and “less of a shut-it-down kind of mentality”. Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote Trump a personal letter earlier this month asking him to remain in the pact, saying it ensures the U.S.is “well positioned to compete”. The ability of the USA to raise financial and technological resources is unmatched.

Hendricks noted that the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but said it might be possible to fill the gap with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”.

Microsoft remained “committed” to doing its part for the agreement, its president and chief legal officer Brad Smith said.

But India doesn’t take its commitment to preventing climate change lightly.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who joined figures from around the United States and the world in condemning the move.

Brazil expressed “profound concern and disappointment” with Trump’s decision to exit the climate agreement. This is true of India as well.

You can read India’s pledge here.

This means India must focus on greater investment in renewable energy sources, so that the economy can be weaned off fossil fuels.

USA cities and states defied Trump’s decision. All of India’s programmes are being financed by itself and being carried out with its own technology. Should the United States pull out of the pact and seek to protect old-school jobs in coal and oil, it would risk losing the chance to lead the world in developing environmentally friendly technology – and generate the jobs that come with it.

The global agreement pushed parties to make voluntary emissions reduction targets every five years, as well as pooling money into a green climate fund to assist developing countries to deal with climate change.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.