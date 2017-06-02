Djokovic cruises into French Open third round

Djokovic was unhappy for being docked a first serve for taking too long while serving at 4-0 in the fourth set and given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct later in the same game.

It took Basilashvili 37 minutes to register his first victor of the match as Nadal dominated, in fact the world number 63 only managed to get on the board in the 12th game. Agassi said he is – by his own choice – working with Djokovic for free.

“I think he can help”. But there’s not going to be a day where I’m just going to let you win.

“I figured he was going to take on a powerful name but I do not know what relationship they’re going to have”.

French Open title rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stormed into the last 32 on Wednesday, while women’s defending champion Garbine Muguruza survived a second-round scare.

Fourth seed Nadal coasted to the most one-sided win of his Roland Garros career with a 6-0 6-1 6-0 demolition of Nikoloz Basilashvili with his 63rd-ranked opponent, playing his first match on Philippe Chatrier Court, out of his depth against the “King of Clay”. “I just kind of collapsed and, emotionally, it got the best of me”, said Johnson, who faces No. 6 Dominic Thiem next.

It was Nadal’s 100th best-of-five-sets match on clay.

“It was really hard for me previous year”, Nadal said.

“I’m very happy to be back here after what happened previous year”. Basilashvili, from the country of Georgia, is ranked No. 63 in the world.

Title-holder Djokovic strolled through his opener against Marcel Granollers of Spain, advancing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches in the United States. His father, Steve Johnson Sr., was a tennis coach in California who died about three weeks ago.

“First you have to play the right way, then you need to play well”. I wish he was following along. “That doesn’t mean that the numbers don’t worry me now”, he said. “Just so emotional. It’s hard to describe”.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was playing in her first competition this week after a five-month injury absence following a stabbing by a burglar previous year. “I will be watching in 20 years with all of you guys”. He hit no fewer than 33 winners in an emphatic performance, with Haase failing to create a single break point.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 12th seed, resumed his first-round match against Renzo Olivo of Agentinia. “That he’s a great guy and a great player”, the sixth-seeded Thiem said after beating the 25th-seeded American 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Isner won 85 percent of his first-serve points (the 2017 season leaders have won 80 percent of their first-serve points).

Get prep sports breaking news alerts from the Gwinnett Daily Post staff delivered to your email.