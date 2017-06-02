DOBAARA Movie Review: Dares to be different

Dobaara is all about Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) who settled in United Kingdom with his wife Lisa (Lisa Ray).

Film Dobaara: See Your Evil showcased a story in which a brother and a sister gets contradictory visions in a mirror.

As the story goes Natasha Alex Merchant (Huma Qureshi) and Kabir Alex Merchant (Saqib Saleem ) are siblings who live a separated life due to a tragedy that has happened in the past.

Share with us your experience of watching Dobaara – See Your Evil. But she also vividly remembers how things took a turn for the worse, when their dad brought home a “haunted” mirror. Things play out twice-once when Natasha and Kabir are children and again when they are older, but some of the spooky bits are unintentionally amusing.

The trouble with Dobaara is that nothing really happens. Switching the narrative between past and present can be a little tricky, but it has been executed very well in the first half of Dobaara. This one had the potential to be more, but it seems so stretched that you are nearly willing to tear the screen yourself and attempt to silence someone. Having said that, it can not be denied that Prawaal Raman has smartly used his non-linear, inter-cutting between different time zones approach to the best effect and indulged the viewer in the game he wants them to be in.

The second half is peppered with horror elements – but they’re done in a mediocre manner, without the polish that most Hollywood horror movie posses. Numerous interesting episodes have been clearly ignored and the major plot has been sidelined. The performances by the lead actors drive the film completely. The pre-climax episodes make the film interesting and the climax has been completely predictable.

Adil Hussain has been exceptional in the film and he has been flawless. On the whole, Dobaara has a second half that will leave the audience disappointed.

Saqib Saleem, on the other ha, d is way too vulnerable for someone who had been trained to be rational for a decade since the moment he enters the frame. Natasha is the protagonist of the film, played by Huma Qureshi. Madalina Bellariu is impressive as the spirit of the mirror, Anna. The film depicts a good story along with a fantastic acting by Huma Qureshi and other casting teams. The screenplay looks loose and the dialogues looked interesting.

The writer cum director Prawaal Raman does not include a lot of unnecessary characters in the film and keeps it crisp. The editing and the production values have been decent.

The horror elements in the latter half are much better than the first half, and had they managed to do that in the beginning, the fate of Dobaara: See Your Evil could’ve been very different.

For those of you who have seen Mike Flanagan’s 2013 psychological horror film Oculus, Prawaal Raman’s upcoming film Dobaara: See Your Evil is an official remake of the film.