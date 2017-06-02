‘Doomed the Planet’: Noah, Kimmel Sound Off on Trump Leaving Paris Agreement

“And can I just say, telling nature to go f-k itself while standing in a garden is a pretty gangster move”.

The Daily Show host was quick to react to POTUS’ proclamation on Thursday, comparing the manner in which he made the announcement to an episode of The Bachelorette.

As a foreigner still trying to make sense of American politics, Trevor Noah understandably had some choice words for President Donald Trump on his decision to withdraw from the worldwide climate agreement.

“We all joke about him destroying world, but this could be it”.

Noah said the only way that it could’ve been more messed up would be if a polar bear was standing in the background during the announcement. Trump thought the world was laughing at the USA for signing it.

“I don’t know what’s worse”, Noah said. The other two countries are Nicaragua, which thinks doesn’t the deal doesn’t goes far enough, and Syria, which is in the midst of a civil war. “You can never take it back”. They laugh at you for many other things, but not for this. “I’m sure we can all agree that Syria gets a pass”.

A paranoid Trump claimed in his rose ceremony that the rest of the world conspired against the US on this one, dreaming up the Paris Climate Accord as a gag on America.

The host also talks about Trump’s only rationale, a campaign promise to bring back old-school industrial jobs like “cement and steel and coal”. “The other countries were cheering because it was a chance to save Mother Earth”.