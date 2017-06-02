Drake Dominates Billboard Music Awards

The 71-year-old singer delivered a memorable performance on her ’90s anthem Believe and her hit song, If I Could Turn Back Time, that was released in 1989. Drake took home 13 awards, beating the former Billboard record set by Adele, who won 12.

The problematic words were spoken by Drake when he accepted one of the many awards, Top 200 Billboard Artist.

Other performers included Miley Cyrus with her new single “Malibu” and Imagine Dragons, whose frontman Dan Reynolds requested a moment of silence for the late Chris Cornell. Then Diddy showed the trailer of the documentary, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”, which will be available on Apple Music on June 25. The getup was pretty much the exact same black leather and sparkly mesh that she rocked while on board the USS Missouri in the iconic music video.

We see you, Drake.

When Cher got up to accept her Icon Award, she wasn’t afraid to do a little bragging. Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris hosted the evening in an unexpected yet pleasant pairing.

Drake also gave a shoutout to the love of his life this week, Nicki Minaj, not to be confused with Rihanna.

The Canadian powerhouse took the stage to perform a breathtaking, chills-inducing rendition of the Titanic theme song, in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

It may have seemed like Drake bolted from grabbing awards onstage to his Bellagio show, but the performance (broadcast about 7:05 p.m. Vegas time) was actually pre-taped from the previous night. The singer didn’t dance, but performed the acoustic driven slow-burning song in front of giant images of the beach and ocean and ended the song with teary eyes.